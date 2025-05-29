Dallas Goedert excited about being an Eagle in 2025, “not too worried” about the future

Tight end Dallas Goedert’s return to the Eagles for the 2025 season remained up in the air until he agreed to a revised deal with the team earlier this month.

Goedert agreed to a pay cut that guaranteed his $10 million salary and offers more money in incentives. On Wednesday, Goedert said “there were definitely days that were filled with emotion” before the revised deal came together and that he’s now trying to enjoy the moment rather than fret about what will happen when his deal is up at the end of the season.

“I’m really excited about this year,” Goedert said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Obviously, I’d love to play my entire career in Philadelphia, but I’m not too worried about [the future]. I’m excited to see what happens this year. Excited to put up a really good year, have a successful year with an incredible team and let my agent handle his job and talks after the season. . . . I’m super stoked to be back here. Got a lot of love for a lot of people in this building. Got a lot of love for Philadelphia. So super glad to be back. And we’ve got high expectations and I want to help us get back to where we were last year.”

Goedert missed time in the regular season last year due to injury, but returned to lead the team in receptions and receiving yards during their postseason run to a Super Bowl title. Goedert also performed well in the playoffs on the way to the NFC title in 2022 and another strong finish should help his chances of remaining in Philly for the long run.