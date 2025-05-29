 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn't Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn't Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Dallas Goedert excited about being an Eagle in 2025, “not too worried” about the future

  
Published May 29, 2025 10:08 AM

Tight end Dallas Goedert’s return to the Eagles for the 2025 season remained up in the air until he agreed to a revised deal with the team earlier this month.

Goedert agreed to a pay cut that guaranteed his $10 million salary and offers more money in incentives. On Wednesday, Goedert said “there were definitely days that were filled with emotion” before the revised deal came together and that he’s now trying to enjoy the moment rather than fret about what will happen when his deal is up at the end of the season.

“I’m really excited about this year,” Goedert said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Obviously, I’d love to play my entire career in Philadelphia, but I’m not too worried about [the future]. I’m excited to see what happens this year. Excited to put up a really good year, have a successful year with an incredible team and let my agent handle his job and talks after the season. . . . I’m super stoked to be back here. Got a lot of love for a lot of people in this building. Got a lot of love for Philadelphia. So super glad to be back. And we’ve got high expectations and I want to help us get back to where we were last year.”

Goedert missed time in the regular season last year due to injury, but returned to lead the team in receptions and receiving yards during their postseason run to a Super Bowl title. Goedert also performed well in the playoffs on the way to the NFC title in 2022 and another strong finish should help his chances of remaining in Philly for the long run.