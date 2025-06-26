Dallas Goedert reworked contract for a chance “to try to win another one”

Dallas Goedert didn’t know for certain he would remain with the Eagles for another season until early May when he agreed to a contract restructure. Thus, it crossed his mind that Super Bowl LIX might have been his last with the team.

The Eagles drafted Goedert in the second round in 2018, and they signed him to a four-year, $57 million extension in 2021. His annual average of $14.25 million had the Eagles listening to trade offers this offseason.

Goedert, though, agreed to rework his deal, taking a pay cut to $10 million this season with a chance to earn $1 million more in incentives.

“Yeah, so when I got drafted a year after they won the Super Bowl, I was able to experience the fun parts of a Super Bowl the year after winning the Super Bowl,” Goedert told ESPN during Tight End University. “After we won, and the opportunity to run it back again to see the banner drop, it just wouldn’t have felt -- it would have felt I was missing on a lot not being there to see all that stuff. I got a lot of love for the city of Philadelphia, the ownership all the way to the cooks in the building. I got a great relationship with all of them. So, I figured for me it was best to work out a deal, so I could stay there and be with the people I find that are important and try to win another one.”

Goedert, 30, played only 10 games last season and had the second-worst stats of his career next to his rookie year when he backed up Zach Ertz. Goedert caught only 42 passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

His return, though, gives new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo another weapon at his disposal as the Eagles attempt a repeat.