Dallas Goedert’s second TD of day gives Eagles 21-3 lead

  
Published September 28, 2025 02:03 PM

Dallas Goedert scored his second touchdown, and the Eagles are running the Bucs out of their own building.

The Eagles lead the Bucs 21-3 with 6:10 remaining in the half.

Goedert caught a 5-yard pass from Jalen Hurts for his second score of the day, completing a six-play, 67-yard drive. His first touchdown was a 2-yarder.

Goedert now has three touchdowns for the season, topping his two from last season. His career high is five in a season.

Hurts is 10-of-11 for 98 yards and has run for 31 yards on two carries.