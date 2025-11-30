Dalton Kincaid, Josh Palmer inactive for Bills; Darius Slay out for Steelers

The Bills will be without tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Josh Palmer in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Both players are inactive after being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It’s the third straight game that Kincaid has missed with a hamstring injury while Palmer is sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Bills previously ruled out left tackle Dion Dawkins, right tackle Spencer Brown, and linebacker Terrel Bernard. Cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis are also inactive.

Steelers cornerback Darius Slay was not on the injury report this week, but he is inactive on Sunday.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller, quarterback Will Howard, cornerback Darius Slay, defensive lineman Logan Lee, and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, who has a knee injury, are also inactive.