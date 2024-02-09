Dalton Schultz confident he can find common ground with Texans on new deal

Tight end Dalton Schultz switched teams last offseason, but he’d like avoid another move this year.

Schultz signed a one-year deal with the Texans after spending his first five seasons with the Cowboys and he was a reliable target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud all season. Schultz had 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season and he added six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

During an appearance on SportsRadio610 this week, Schultz said he would like to keep catching Stroud’s passes and expressed optimism about working out another contract.

“I’d love to be in Houston,” Schultz said. “There’s no doubt about that. I loved my time. Special organization, special quarterback. Love the scheme, love the coaches, I’ve loved everything about Houston. I’m confident that we can find some common ground.”

The Texans will have offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik back after he interviewed for head coaching vacancies around the league and bringing Schultz back as well would help their chances of having the same kind of offensive success they enjoyed while winning the AFC South this year.