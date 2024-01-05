Dalvin Cook gave up $270,000 to gain his freedom, can earn it all back in playoff checks

For former Jets running back Dalvin Cook, freedom was not free.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, he waived $270,000 in guaranteed pay for Week 18 from the Jets, reducing his compensation to $60,000 for the final week of the season.

He’ll make it back in postseason pay with his new team, if the Ravens get to the Super Bowl. If they win it, he’ll come out ahead.

The CBA will result in Cook receiving $45,500 for next week’s bye. If the Ravens win in the divisional round, Cook gets $50,500. A win in the conference championship game results in another $73,000.

The losing team in the Super Bowl gets $89,000 per player. The members of the winning team receive $164,000.

So, if the Ravens get to the Super Bowl, Cook will make $258,000. If they win it, he’ll get $333,000.

Joining the best team in the league also creates potential marketing opportunities for Cook. It also gives him a chance to show he still can get it done, like he did for the Vikings in 2022.

That’s a useful development as free agency approaches, if Cook can indeed have an impact in the postseason for the Ravens.

UPDATE 1:14 p.m. ET: Cook, as a member of the practice squad, would receive $20,600 per week, unless and until he’s elevated to the roster for game day or signed to the 53-man roster. If/when he’s elevated, he’d get the standard player share.