Dalvin Cook has “about five” suitors

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook will visit the Jets on Sunday. On Friday, he visited with The Dan Patrick Show.

Dan asked how many teams are pursuing Cook at this point.

“Probably about five teams,” Cook said.

Cook also was asked where he wants to play.

“It’s a good question,” Cook said. “I’m still trying to answer right now. That’s why I’m taking this visit.”

The other teams that seem to be particularly interested in Cook include the Dolphins and Patriots. Other teams could immediately become interested if/when a starting tailback suffers an injury that will knock him out for a long time.

That puts time on Cook’s side. At any given moment, word could break of a running back being out for the year. Suddenly, the demand for Cook’s services could go up, significantly — forcing the teams currently interested to step up or step off.