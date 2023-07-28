 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series
Chelsea - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_nigeria_230728.jpg
Nigeria ‘unapologetic’ in upset win over Australia
nbc_bfa_uswnt_230728v2.jpg
USWNT showed ‘tremendous resolve’ vs. Netherlands
nbc_golf_usga_junioramsemifinalslites_230728.jpg
Highlights: 2023 USGA Junior Amateur, Semifinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series
Chelsea - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_nigeria_230728.jpg
Nigeria ‘unapologetic’ in upset win over Australia
nbc_bfa_uswnt_230728v2.jpg
USWNT showed ‘tremendous resolve’ vs. Netherlands
nbc_golf_usga_junioramsemifinalslites_230728.jpg
Highlights: 2023 USGA Junior Amateur, Semifinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dalvin Cook has “about five” suitors

  
Published July 28, 2023 05:29 PM

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook will visit the Jets on Sunday. On Friday, he visited with The Dan Patrick Show.

Dan asked how many teams are pursuing Cook at this point.

“Probably about five teams,” Cook said.

Cook also was asked where he wants to play.

“It’s a good question,” Cook said. “I’m still trying to answer right now. That’s why I’m taking this visit.”

The other teams that seem to be particularly interested in Cook include the Dolphins and Patriots. Other teams could immediately become interested if/when a starting tailback suffers an injury that will knock him out for a long time.

That puts time on Cook’s side. At any given moment, word could break of a running back being out for the year. Suddenly, the demand for Cook’s services could go up, significantly — forcing the teams currently interested to step up or step off.