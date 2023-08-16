Dalvin Cook officially joins the Jets, who cut Javelin Guidry to make room

The Jets officially signed Dalvin Cook on Wednesday, the team announced.

They waived cornerback Javelin Guidry in a corresponding move. The team didn’t indicate Guidry was waived/injured, but he injured his knee in Wednesday’s joint practice and is expected to miss the season.

If Guidry was waived/injured, he will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed.

Cook, a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, played 73 games for Minnesota. His 5,993 rushing yards and 47 rushing touchdowns rank third and fourth, respectively, in franchise history.

Last season, Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook has 21 career 100-yard rushing games, and he has reached the 200-yard plateau twice.