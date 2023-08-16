Report: Javelin Guidry injures knee, likely to land on injured reserve

Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry injured his knee in the joint practice with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Guidry is expected to undergo surgery and likely lands on injured reserve, according to Garafolo.

Guidry returned to the Jets this offseason after being claimed off waivers from the Falcons in May. He spent time last season with the Falcons, Eagles, Raiders and Cardinals.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020, signing with the Jets.

Guidry, 25, played 28 games with the Jets in 2020-21 and four games with the Raiders last season. He has totaled 70 tackles, three passes defensed and four forced fumbles in his career.