Damar Hamlin is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 18

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 18.

Hamlin organized a toy drive for children in his home state of Pennsylvania for the fourth straight year. Hamlin dressed as Santa Claus to distribute more than 2,000 toys, 50 bikes and hundreds of books at an event held by his Chasing M’s foundation. Last year’s toy drive received a great number of donations after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a late-season game and the focus of the foundation has expanded to include CPR education and access to AED defibrillators.

“I’m blessed to carry this vision forward, as we work to educate people about the importance of learning CPR and having access to AEDs to save lives,” Hamlin said in a statement. “Together, we are working to lift up youth and inspire people who face adversity — and we are just getting started.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Hamlin’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible to be named the Alan Page Community Award winner at the end of the season. Hamlin won that award last year.