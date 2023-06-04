 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour in Buffalo

  
Published June 4, 2023 09:22 AM

Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was saved on January 2. His experience will save lives.

Hamlin is making sure of it.

Via Alaina Gatzenberg of ESPN.com, Hamlin launched his CPR Tour in Buffalo on Saturday. It is the first program for his Chasing M’s Foundation.

Hamlin distributed 50 AEDs to local youth football teams at the Bills’ Hands-Only CPR event. He will take his tour to multiple other cities, including Pittsburgh (where he’s from) and Cincinnati (where he suffered cardiac arrest during a game).

“The Chasing M’s Foundation will be giving AEDs to sports and community groups for kids to be safe while they are chasing their dreams,” Hamlin said. “And this program is very important, because it gives lifesaving care to kids in their own communities and on their fields.”

Hamlin’s foundation received millions in donations in the days following his the saving of his life by Bills medical staff during a game against the Bengals.

Even without donations from Hamlin and teams like the Saints and Packers of AEDs to youth sports groups, Hamlin’s experience will save lives. His situation has increased awareness regarding the use of CPR and AEDs for situations involving cardiac arrest.

And it already has saved a life, as recently evidenced by Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris having the presence of mind to ask for the AED when a three-year-old nearly drowned in a Las Vegas pool.