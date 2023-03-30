Damar Hamlin met with President Biden at the White House

Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family were at the White House today to meet with President Biden.

Biden’s official account tweeted a photo of the two along with a statement from the president.

“Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience and spirit inspired the American people,” it reads. “And what’s more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today.”

On Wednesday, Hamlin visited Capitol Hill to advocate for the Access to AEDs Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House this week. The bill would established a grant program to fund the purchase of AEDs, strengthen CPR training and develop cardiac emergency response plans in schools.

The NFL announced earlier this week the launch of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition to advance adoption of life-saving policies for student-athletes. The NFL Foundation committed $1 million in grants to support nationwide CPR education and AED access to prevent fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest among high school athletes.

Hamlin’s life was saved by medical personnel Jan. 2 when he went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals.