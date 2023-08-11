Damien Williams to sign with Raiders

The Raiders have not had Josh Jacobs in camp yet this summer and they are moving to add another veteran back to the roster in his absence.

Agent Ian Greengross announced that his client Damien Williams is signing with Las Vegas. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Williams is a familiar face to the Raiders after spending three seasons with their divisional rivals in Kansas City. Williams’ final game with the Chiefs was Super Bowl LIV and he ran for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to help lift his side to a 31-20 win over the 49ers.

Williams opted out of playing in 2020 because of COVID and then moved on to the Bears and Falcons the last two seasons. His 2022 campaign was over after one game due to a rib injury, however.

Over his entire career, Williams has 336 carries for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 154 catches for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Brittain Brown, and Sincere McCormick are the backs currently in camp with the Raiders.