Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson is here to stay, he’s everything we’re about

Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he’s never had any doubt that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be a Lion for life.

Hutchinson signed a four-year, $180 million contract extension this week, and Campbell said everyone in the building knew it was just a matter of time before they got a long-term deal worked out.

“We had all the conviction in the world that Hutch is here to stay,” Campbell said. “He’s everything we’re about. He’s a productive player in all areas. He’s smart, he’s instinctive, he plays all out all the time, from snap to whistle. He’s us, man. So it was really a no-brainer for us, it was just making sure both sides came to an agreement. We’re fired up. We would’ve liked to have had this done a little earlier, but we got it done and we’re excited.”

Hutchinson grew up in the Detroit suburb of Plymouth, Michigan, played his college football at Michigan and may spend his entire NFL career with the Lions. He’s poised to be remembered as one of the Detroit area’s all-time greatest athletes, and he’s not going anywhere.