 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson is here to stay, he’s everything we’re about

  
Published October 31, 2025 11:32 AM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he’s never had any doubt that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be a Lion for life.

Hutchinson signed a four-year, $180 million contract extension this week, and Campbell said everyone in the building knew it was just a matter of time before they got a long-term deal worked out.

“We had all the conviction in the world that Hutch is here to stay,” Campbell said. “He’s everything we’re about. He’s a productive player in all areas. He’s smart, he’s instinctive, he plays all out all the time, from snap to whistle. He’s us, man. So it was really a no-brainer for us, it was just making sure both sides came to an agreement. We’re fired up. We would’ve liked to have had this done a little earlier, but we got it done and we’re excited.”

Hutchinson grew up in the Detroit suburb of Plymouth, Michigan, played his college football at Michigan and may spend his entire NFL career with the Lions. He’s poised to be remembered as one of the Detroit area’s all-time greatest athletes, and he’s not going anywhere.