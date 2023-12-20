Dan Campbell asked about Lions’ skyrocketing ticket prices: “Don’t put me in that spot”

The price of Lions tickets is skyrocketing, with fans being asked to pay an average increase of 36 percent if they want to renew their season tickets for 2024. Lions head coach Dan Campbell would prefer not to talk about that.

Campbell was asked by reporters today about the Lions’ rising ticket prices, and he said he’s not involved in that.

“Don’t put me in that spot. I’m not in marketing, I don’t deal with ticket prices. I’m just trying to win games,” Campbell said. “It is what it is and I hate to say that, but there’s nothing I can do about anything other than just try to coach and give us a winner.”

Campbell obviously has no say in how much the Lions are charging for season tickets, but Campbell is the biggest reason the Lions are able to charge so much: After years of futility, he has turned the team around to the point where they’re on the verge of winning their division for the first time in three decades. That’s why Detroit fans are willing to pay those jacked-up ticket prices. Campbell’s agent will surely remind Lions ownership of that when negotiating his next contract.