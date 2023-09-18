Dan Campbell calls David Montgomery day-to-day with thigh injury

Lions running back David Montgomery said he was expecting to miss a couple of weeks with his thigh bruise.

But head coach Dan Campbell described Montgomery on Monday as “day to day” in his press conference.

If Montgomery is unavailable, could that mean more snaps for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs?

“He’s a big piece of what we are and what we have offensively, he really is. And so, yeah, with that, I still see it being by committee if D-Mo can’t go. But certainly, Gibbs is going to get more opportunities,” Campbell said. “He got a little bit more and there’s some plays he made and there’s a lot he left out. Some of that is being a rookie. He’ll get better from those the more exposure he gets. And we need him to grow. And he will.”

Gibbs had seven carries for 17 yards and seven catches for 39 yards in Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

Campbell also noted that linebacker James Houston will be out for a while with his fibula injury and he’s not sure whether or not guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai will need to go on injured reserve.

But Campbell had a positive update on left tackle Taylor Decker, who missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

“He’s improving. We’ll know a lot more over the next couple days. He’s gotten better and better every day,” Campbell said. “It’s just a matter of can he get back in time for this one. And then we’re going into a short week after that with Green Bay. But, he’s improving, which is encouraging.”

