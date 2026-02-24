Dan Campbell: Drew Petzing was the right fit, I felt that within 20 minutes

When he was interviewing offensive coordinator candidates, Dan Campbell didn’t take long to decide Drew Petzing was the right man for the Lions.

“He was the right fit,” Campbell said on Tuesday at the scouting combine. “I felt that within 20 minutes.”

Why?

“It was just the way that he talked, the way that he saw the game,” Campbell said. “Man, his confidence, his conviction, his knowledge, his detail in everything — why he was doing what he was doing, how he was thinking, how he was teaching it. [I] threw curveballs at him, and he was all over it. It was good, man.

“I just loved his presence and I love the way that he taught and I love the detail behind it. And then, I’ve seen the tape. I know what the tape is. And I just think he’s a creative guy and can make things happen. [His attitude is,] ‘Tell me what I’ve got and I’ll figure this out.’ I love that.”

Campbell added that he had been a fan of Petzing’s from afar, noticing what Petzing ran as Cardinals offensive coordinator.

“There was creativity to it. Certainly, they’ve used a lot of heavy sets lately, but that’s where their roster has gone. That’s not something that I foresee us being,” Campbell said. “We’re just going to be versatile. But he gives us that ability to make the most of what we have.

“And I just think he understands the protections, understands the run game, understands the pass game certainly, quarterback play. So, I think he’s got it all.”

Plus, Campbell was able to land Mike Kafka as the club’s passing game coordinator, bringing in more new energy and ideas to the offense.

“[O]ne of the guys I was really high on through that whole process was Mike Kafka, too. So, real fortunate to get him for our pass game coordinator,” Campbell said. “But, [he’s] a guy who’s been an interim head coach, has coached quarterbacks, has coached some good quarterbacks, run an offense. So he’s got a good perspective on things, got some pretty good ideas.”

Campbell sees it as a significant positive that the offensive staff now has a group with complementary skillsets.

“All of those guys, you’re always looking for something that’s maybe a little bit unique, or rare, or that somebody has that the other guy doesn’t — because now you can help each other out when you can lift each other up,” Campbell said. “And I do feel like we have that. It was important to keep this staff intact.

“What we did last year, what I did last year, it didn’t work. It wasn’t the perfect setup. I thought we would be able to work through those [issues] a little bit better than we did. It didn’t work out, all good. But I love this staff that is here intact. I know they’ll be able to work with Drew. Drew will be able to get those guys the directive and they’ll respond. That’s what they do. Those guys are doers. They go to work. So I’m fired up about it.”