Dan Campbell: Graham Glasgow looks “pretty dang good” at center

The Lions found themselves in need of a new starting center after Frank Ragnow retired this offseason and it sounds like they’re moving closer to making a decision.

Veteran Graham Glasgow and second-round pick Tate Ratledge camp into training camp as candidates for the job and Glasgow looks like he’s starting to cement his hold on the job. Head coach Dan Campbell was asked if the team is close to making a call and his answer illustrated his comfort with having an experienced hand doing the snapping this season.

“We just finished two days with Graham back at center in pads and it’s looked pretty good,” Campbell said in his press conference. “It’s looked pretty dang good. I think every day that it looks pretty dang good, it looks a little clearer. It’s good to have him in there.”

Ratledge is also seeing work at right guard, so the Lions may wind up with both players in the starting lineup when they travel to Green Bay in Week 1.