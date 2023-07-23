 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Hype train “out of control,” we have to earn it

  
Published July 23, 2023 02:29 PM

The 2023 offseason found the Lions in some strange waters.

It’s been quite a while since the franchise headed into season with positive expectations for what they will do on the field and the release of the schedule showed that the NFL shares those rose-tinted glasses. The Lions will be facing the Chiefs in the first game of the regular season, which is a platform the league reserves for a marquee matchup between the defending champions and a team projected to be good in the coming season.

Oddsmakers have installed the Lions as NFC North favorites and there’s been no shortage of other voices touting optimism outlooks for the Lions, so head coach Dan Campbell said Sunday that one of his messages to the team is that they haven’t earned anything yet.

“I think as always, the thing that’s gonna worry you is the hype train,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “I mean, as with most coaches, this thing is just taking off and it’s out of control right now and that’s fine, as long as we stay focused on the job at hand and the work. I just keep going back to that. We’ve got to put the work in and earn it.”

The opener is one of five nationally televised games on the schedule for the Lions right now, so there will plenty of opportunities for large audiences to check in to see about how well the Lions do at earning their new status.