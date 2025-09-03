 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell loves Lambeau Field, where the Lions have won the last three years

  
Published September 3, 2025 12:19 PM

From 1992 to 2014, the Lions lost an astonishing 24 consecutive games at Lambeau Field. But those days are well in the past.

The Lions have now won three straight at Lambeau, and as they prepare to open the 2025 season there on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell says it’s one of his favorite places the Lions play.

Man, we love Lambeau,” Campbell said, via MLive.com. “It’s awesome. That’s one of those places, on the eighth day, the good Lord made Lambeau. So, we can go out there and play in it. First Super Bowl, Ice Bowl, the history it’s got. It’s in the same location. It’s been upgraded, all those, but it’s got that deep history to it. It’s the grass, man. It’s the elements. It’s just the mystique. It’s awesome. If you love football, you love going to play there. So, our guys look forward to it. It’s one of those special places to go play.”

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites to end the Lions’ three-game winning streak at Lambeau on Sunday.