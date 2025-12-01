 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: “No indication” of Frank Ragnow’s plans for 2026

  
Published December 1, 2025 08:51 AM

The Lions expected to be working center Frank Ragnow back into the mix this week, but plans for the four-time Pro Bowler to return to action were dashed over the weekend.

Ragnow failed his physical with the team when testing showed that he has a Grade 3 hamstring injury. During an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team was aware Ragnow had an issue but that it “did not sound as severe as the imaging looked.”

“It was gonna take a while to get that thing rehabbed and fixed, so obviously it just didn’t make sense,” Campbell said.

Campbell said that he has “no indication” about whether Ragnow is interested in playing in 2026 and the Lions have more pressing matters to figure out in the present. They would miss the playoffs if they started today and need to find ways to win games with the players that are on hand if they’re going to make a third straight postseason appearance.