Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Dan Campbell: Officials said illegal motion call on Jared Goff TD catch came from New York

  
Published October 15, 2025 11:01 AM

The trick-play fourth-down touchdown on Detroit’s opening drive in Kansas City violated the rules. There’s an unresolved question regarding how the violation was detected.

The flag wasn’t thrown immediately. From the snap (at which the violation occurred) until the flag was thrown by referee Craig Wrolstad, one minute and 15 seconds elapsed.

Wrolstad said the penalty was called “after discussion.” The circumstances — and the delay — invited speculation that Wrolstad received guidance from the league office as to the situation.

That speculation may be accurate.

Appearing Wednesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, Lions coach Dan Campbell said he was told that New York made the call.

That’s not what Wrolstad told pool reporter Matt Derrick after the game. Wrolstad said the call was made after discussion by the crew, with no assistance from New York.

What’s the truth? Who knows? But the broadcast showed Wrolstad speaking directly to Campbell after the penalty was announced.

In the end, they got it right. But if Campbell’s version is accurate, they did it the wrong way. In violation of clear, indisputable procedures for when the league office may assist the on-field officials.

Coupled with the fact that the final decision benefited the Chiefs — who had zero penalties called against them for the entire game — and it’s time for some to take out the tinfoil hats. Again.