Dan Campbell on trade deadline: We’re not going to mess with the vibe of this team

The Lions are coming off a bad loss to the Ravens, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to do something drastic.

With the trade deadline approaching, head coach Dan Campbell said in a Tuesday interview with 97.1 The Ticket that he wouldn’t want to make a change that would be too disruptive with what Detroit has already built.

“First of all, the value’s got to be right,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s got to be something that we feel like can help us, fits us. But it also can’t be something that’s going to mess with what we got going on here.

“[G.M. Brad Holmes is] mindful of that and I appreciate that about him, that he knows what I’m talking about, what we’re about. And we’re not going to mess with the vibe of this team.”

Campbell added that there’s “no talent that’s worth” bringing in that wouldn’t fit in the locker room.

At 5-2, Detroit is on pace for its most successful season in years. The club currently ranks No. 4 in total yards and No. 8 in scoring while the defense is No. 11 in yards allowed and No. 19 in points allowed.

Campbell noted that he and Holmes haven’t had many serious discussions about a trade yet.

“I know he’s going through a lot of things and when it becomes serious, he’ll bring it to me,” Campbell said. “But right now I’m concerned with the guys we have in this building, getting them right, and I’m also concerned with chemistry.

“I don’t ever want to do anything that’s going to mess the chemistry of this team up, either, ‘cause we got the right guys here right now.”

Campbell and the Lions will host the Raiders next Monday night — the day before the league’s trading deadline.