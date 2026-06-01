Dan Campbell: Penei Sewell’s move to left tackle will be “seamless”

With the Lions moving on from Taylor Decker earlier this offseason, Penei Sewell is now set to move over to left tackle for the 2026 season.

While he’s primarily played right tackle in the league, Sewell is not a stranger to the left side, having played on that side in college. He’s also made some spot starts for Detroit at the position over his first five pro seasons.

Late last week, head coach Dan Campbell said Sewell has handled the full-time transition well so far.

“[H]e’s been working it even being back home before we started [the] offseason [program], once I gave him the words,” Campbell said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “So, it’ll be like riding a bike for him. Will it be things he’ll have to learn? Yeah, of course there will be. But I mean he has played left. That’s muscle memory.

“He played a lot of left in college and for us for those in ’21, those first few games. And he still took reps at left even over the last five years, so that’ll be seamless. That’ll be seamless. Sewell can do it all.”

Since Detroit made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Sewell has started all 83 games he’s played. He’s been an AP first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons and a Pro Bowler for each of the last four.