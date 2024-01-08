Dan Campbell: Sam LaPorta has an “outside shot” to play this weekend

Things didn’t look or sound good for Detroit rookie tight end Sam LaPorta on Sunday when he suffered a knee injury during the team’s regular-season finale.

But there’s still some hope LaPorta will be on the field when the Lions play the Rams in the wild card round.

Head coach Dan Campbell said at his Monday press conference that LaPorta has an “outside shot” to play in Detroit’s postseason opener.

“In 48 hours, we’re going to know a lot with him,” Campbell said. “But he’s got an outside shot.”

LaPorta set a new rookie record for catches by a tight end with 86. He had 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games.

An “outside shot” certainly is not a guarantee for LaPorta’s status when it comes to this week’s game, but it’s not as bad as it could have been. Detroit’s first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday for Sunday’s contest.