Dan Campbell: Sam LaPorta to “run around” at Friday’s practice, we’ll see where it goes

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta’s status is the biggest injury question mark for the Lions heading into Sunday’s game against the Rams and head coach Dan Campbell said that the arrow is pointing up for LaPorta as the practice week comes to an end.

LaPorta has been listed as a non-participant at the first two practices of the week, but Campbell said that LaPorta will “run around” during Friday’s session.

“I know this, he’s gotten better every day, every day. So we’re going to have him out there, take some practice reps and see where it goes,” Campbell said, via 97.1 The Ticket.

Campbell said the Lions will “know much, much more” after the practice and that they will then see how LaPorta is feeling on Saturday before any final decision is made on his availability for the team’s first home playoff game in 30 years.