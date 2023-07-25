Dan Campbell says Lions had a “good visit” with Teddy Bridgewater

The Lions have shown interest in Teddy Bridgewater throughout the offseason and on Monday had the quarterback in for a visit.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday that the two sides have kept in touch, while also keeping current backup QB Nate Sudfeld informed of that interest.

“It went good,” Campbell said of the visit, via Justin Rodgers of The Detroit News. “Gave us a chance to sit down with him face-to-face, particularly [offensive coordinator] Ben [Johnson], ‘Bru’ [quaterback coach Mark Brunell], and [G.M.] Brad [Holmes]. It gets me face-to-face with him again. Then just the medical [evaluation].

“So, it was good. It was a good visit. We’ll see where it goes.”

Campbell was on the staff in New Orleans when Bridgewater was Drew Brees’ backup from 2018-2019. The head coach noted that he hasn’t hidden his feelings about Bridgewater and would be all for adding him to the Lions.

With Jared Goff secure as the team’s starter, the Lions brought back Sudfeld earlier in the offseason. Rookie Hendon Hooker — who is rehabbing a torn ACL — is also on the roster at QB as is Adrian Martinez.