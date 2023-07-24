Teddy Bridgewater visits Lions

The Lions hosted veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on a free agent visit Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Bridgewater is one of the top remaining free agents.

In April, a report indicated the Lions had a “strong offer” for Bridgewater on the table. If Bridgewater signs with Detroit, it would mean a reunion with head coach Dan Campbell, who was the Saints’ tight ends coach/assistant head coach in 2018-19 when Bridgewater was in New Orleans.

The Lions have Jared Goff as their starter and re-signed backup Nate Sudfeld this offseason. Adrian Martinez also is on the roster. The team drafted Hendon Hooker, but he is expected to miss the season while rehabbing a torn ACL.

Bridgewater, 30, is entering his 10th season. He has played 78 games with 65 starts, most recently with the Dolphins in 2022.

The Vikings made him a first-round draft pick in 2014, but a Pro Bowl appearance in 2015 was followed by a serious knee injury that threatened his career. He played only one game with the Vikings in his return in 2017.

Since then, Bridgewater has played for the Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins.

He has thrown for 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his career.