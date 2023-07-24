 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_austinrivers_230724_1920x1080_2248412739788.jpg
Is Rivers right about player trade demands?
nbc_bfa_stephcurry_230724_1920x1080_2248413763663.jpg
Curry’s complicated relationship with James
nbc_bfa_paulpierce_230724_1920x1080_2248411715900.jpg
Pierce needs to find post-career peace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_austinrivers_230724_1920x1080_2248412739788.jpg
Is Rivers right about player trade demands?
nbc_bfa_stephcurry_230724_1920x1080_2248413763663.jpg
Curry’s complicated relationship with James
nbc_bfa_paulpierce_230724_1920x1080_2248411715900.jpg
Pierce needs to find post-career peace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Teddy Bridgewater visits Lions

  
Published July 24, 2023 05:53 PM

The Lions hosted veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on a free agent visit Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Bridgewater is one of the top remaining free agents.

In April, a report indicated the Lions had a “strong offer” for Bridgewater on the table. If Bridgewater signs with Detroit, it would mean a reunion with head coach Dan Campbell, who was the Saints’ tight ends coach/assistant head coach in 2018-19 when Bridgewater was in New Orleans.

The Lions have Jared Goff as their starter and re-signed backup Nate Sudfeld this offseason. Adrian Martinez also is on the roster. The team drafted Hendon Hooker, but he is expected to miss the season while rehabbing a torn ACL.

Bridgewater, 30, is entering his 10th season. He has played 78 games with 65 starts, most recently with the Dolphins in 2022.

The Vikings made him a first-round draft pick in 2014, but a Pro Bowl appearance in 2015 was followed by a serious knee injury that threatened his career. He played only one game with the Vikings in his return in 2017.

Since then, Bridgewater has played for the Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins.

He has thrown for 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his career.