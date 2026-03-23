Report: Jets worked out former Penn State QB Drew Allar

The Jets spent some time with Carson Beck on Sunday night and he’s not the only quarterback prospect they’re doing their homework on ahead of next month’s draft.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that they also had a private workout with former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar last week. Allar broke his ankle during the 2025 season and did not do a full set of drills at the Scouting Combine earlier this year. A number of Allar’s teammates from the Nittany Lions also took part in the workouts.

While he didn’t do a full workout, Allar said at the Combine that he felt he would be able to play a game if needed.

Allar was in his third year as the starter at Penn State when he was injured. He threw 61 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes while in college.