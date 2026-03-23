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Jets keeping a close eye on former Miami and Georgia QB Carson Beck

  
Published March 23, 2026 05:53 AM

The Jets are probably not done adding quarterbacks after the acquisition of Geno Smith, and if they draft a quarterback, Carson Beck is an option.

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey met with Beck last night ahead of watching him work out today at Miami’s Pro Day, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Beck started 16 games at Miami last season and compiled a 72.4 percent completion rate, with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, as Miami reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Before transferring to Miami a year ago, the 23-year-old Beck spent five years at Georgia, where he started 27 games for the Bulldogs.