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Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks agree to four-year extension

  
Published March 23, 2026 09:44 AM

So far, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having a great 2026.

According to multiple Monday morning reports, Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks have agreed to a four-year extension, keeping him under contract with the club through 2031.

The initial reports indicate Smitn-Njigba’s deal is worth $168.6 million, making him the league’s highest-paid receiver on an average annual basis at $42.15 million.

Seattle recently exercised Smith-Njigba’s fifth-year option.

The No. 20 pick of the 2023 draft, Smith-Njigba was named 2025 AP offensive player of the year after catching 119 passes for a league-leading 1,793 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2025. He was also a first-team All-Pro honoree and a Pro Bowler for the second time.

In the postseason, Smith-Njigba caught 17 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns, helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX.

The wideout has appeared in all 51 regular-season games for which he’s been eligible, catching 282 passes for 3,551 yards with 20 touchdowns.