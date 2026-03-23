Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich: Jalon Walker will make “huge strides” in 2026

The Falcons took a pair of edge rushers in the first round of last year’s draft and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spent some time talking about one of them during Georgia’s Pro Day last week.

Jalon Walker played his college ball for the Bulldogs and played well enough for the Falcons to make him the 15th overall pick last year. Walker had 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a rookie and Ulbrich said that he thinks the player will be even more productive in 2026.

“I’ll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in Year 2,” Ulbrich told Bryce Koon of Glory Glory, via the Falcons website. “He’s going to make huge strides this year in every way — from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we’re going to start to also utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do.”

A leap forward for Walker would be even more significant for the Falcons in light of the situation with fellow 2025 first-rounder James Pearce. Pearce had 10.5 sacks as a rookie, but he faces multiple felony charges related to an incident with his former girlfriend and he may not be available for all of the coming season as the legal process plays out.