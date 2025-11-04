 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Ship has sailed on Frank Ragnow coming out of retirement

  
Published November 4, 2025 08:50 AM

The Lions’ could use some reinforcement for their injury-riddled offensive line, but it won’t be coming from a former member of the team who announced his retirement ahead of the 2024 season.

Center Frank Ragnow made that announcement in June after seven years with the team. Ragnow was named a second-team All-Pro in three of those seasons, but said in June that he’d given “everything I have” and that it was now time to “prioritize my health.”

Players can sometimes reverse course after time away from the grind and the Lions’ need led to head coach Dan Campbell being asked on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday if there was a chance of Ragnow returning to action. Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that the “ship has sailed” on Ragnow playing again.

Left guard Christian Mahogany is set to miss extended time with a leg injury and the team also saw left tackle Taylor Decker and right tackle Penei Sewell suffer injuries in their Week 9 loss to the Vikings, so the team could still look elsewhere ahead for some help before Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline.