Dan Campbell: We expect Jameson Williams to have a huge season

Lions receiver Jameson Williams developed into a key piece for Detroit’s offense in 2024, finishing second on the team with 1,001 receiving yards.

As he enters his fourth pro season, Williams is in a position to build on what he established and head coach Dan Campbell is expecting it to happen.

“He’s had a good spring,” Campbell told reporters in his Friday press conference. “And it’s another one — I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves in OTAs, but I mean, there’s so much versatility with him. There’s so many things we can do just with his routes on the outside. I mean, we can do things inside. But just with his speed and he’s gotten so much stronger, you know? His ability to stop, put his foot in the ground. When you can run like he runs and now you’re beginning to [develop] where, man, you can stop on a dime? I mean, you talk about a hard cover.

“So, the sky’s the limit for him. He’s exactly where we want him to be right now at this point. He’s been here. He’s grinding. He’s getting better. [Assistant head coach/wide receivers] Scottie [Montgomery’s] freaking grinding him, it’s awesome. But we expect him to have a huge season — we really do, man. He’s going to be one of these guys that we’re going to lean on this year and is really going to be big for us. And all he’s got to do is keep working like he’s working and we’ll be good.”

The Lions picked up Williams’ fifth-year option earlier this spring. In 33 career games, Williams has recorded 83 receptions for 1,396 yards with 10 touchdowns.