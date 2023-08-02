 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: We’re going to douse Jameson Williams in preseason game reps

  
Published August 2, 2023 10:23 AM

After tearing his ACL during his final collegiate game, Jameson Williams didn’t make his pro debut until Week 12 of last season.

He ended up playing limited offensive snaps in each of Detroit’s last six games, but recorded just two touches — a 41-yard touchdown catch and a 40-yard run.

Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in 2022, was slated to be a significant part of Detroit’s offense entering his second season. He still likely will be, but that will have to wait until after he comes back from his six-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Given Williams’ situation, it makes sense that head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that the team is planning on giving the receiver significant playing time in the preseason.

“It’s going to be huge,” Campbell said in his press conference. “It’ll be imperative. We’re going to douse him with a ton of game reps. He needs that, you know? As he does practice. And I’m telling you, as with anybody, the more reps he gets, the more time on task, the more consecutive practices and reps he can put together, he’ll just grow — I really believe that.

“And I do believe he wants it. I do believe he wants to get better. So, he’ll grind through this, and let’s see where we can go with it.”

If Williams can capitalize on the reps he gets from the preseason, he’ll be in a better position to make a clear impact once he returns from his suspension. Even with a team that finished No. 4 in total yards and No. 5 in scoring last year, the Lions could certainly use a player like Williams if they’re going to be a true contender in the NFC.