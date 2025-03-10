Dan Moore, Titans agree to terms

Offensive tackle Dan Moore is headed to Tennessee.

There are multiple reports that the Titans and Moore have agreed to terms on a contract. It’s a four-year deal worth $82 million for the former Steeler.

The pact includes $50 million in guaranteed money and Moore is set to make $30 million in the first year of the pact.

Moore was a 2021 fourth-round pick in Pittsburgh and he started all 67 regular season and playoff games he played over the course of his time with the AFC North team.

The Titans drafted J.C. Latham and Peter Skoronski in the first round of the last two drafts and Moore will join them in what the team hopes is an improved offensive line in Brian Callahan’s second season as the head coach.