Dan Quinn expects Johnny Newton to take off this year

When the Commanders drafted Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton out of Illinois in 2024, they were expecting him to make an immediate impact. It hasn’t quite worked out that way, but the team still thinks that impact is coming.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn says that when he thinks of players who are going to take a big step forward this season, the first player he thinks about is Newton, who is healthy and eager to show what he can do.

“First one that comes to mind is defensive tackle Johnny Newton,” Quinn told Kevin Clark on This Is Football. “His first year was injuries, had a foot injury to come in, I think he’s a guy that’s about to absolutely take off. As a defensive tackle, man is he quick. Beating somebody to the spot, his ability as an interior rusher, I think he’ll be somebody you say, ‘I remember talking to Dan in March or April and this guy turned out to be a heavy hitter.’”

Newton was a part-time player in the Commanders’ defensive line rotation last season, playing 38 percent of the Commanders’ defensive snaps. He still managed five sacks in his part-time role, and this year Quinn expects Newton to play more, and contribute more to the Commanders’ pass rush.