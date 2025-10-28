Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels is expected to practice on Wednesday

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is getting closer to a return.

Sidelined for Monday night’s loss to Kansas City with a hamstring injury, Daniels is expected to return to practice on Wednesday.

He was not on the field for all three sessions last week.

“He had a good rehab session on Sunday,” head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in his Tuesday press conference. “Team’s back out at practice tomorrow and we plan on him being a part of that.”

Daniels has missed three starts due to injury so far this year. He previously was out with a knee issue.

The 2024 AP offensive rookie of the year, Daniels has completes 61 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception so far in 2025. He’s also rushed for 211 yards with one TD.