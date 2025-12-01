Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels not yet cleared for contact, but could still play Week 14

There is still a chance quarterback Jayden Daniels returns in Week 14 when the Commanders play the Vikings. But he has some steps to get through to do so.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels has not yet been cleared for contact and the team may take the decision on whether or not he plays all the way to Friday.

“It’s a little different at the position because it’s not the normal contact like a linebacker or running back. It’s more of the functional contact,” Quinn said. “Think of stiff arm on a bag, think of diving on the ground — so there’s more functional movements that he’ll go through. He did some of that today, and he’ll do more during the week. So, the practice portion, for him throwing, ripped a bunch today and threw it hard. It’s the functional movement that he’ll continue to work with. Some of that actually will be in individual and working to the side. We’ll continue to work that part, and that’s the step we need to see from a functional evaluation, functional contact. It’s not traditional in the sense of taking a hit.”

Daniels has been sidelined by his dislocated left elbow since suffering it during the Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. Daniels was officially a limited participant on each of Washington’s three injury reports last week.

Marcus Mariota has started the last three games for the Commanders and would be in line to do the same against Minnesota if Daniels is unavailable. He’s started six games total this season.

Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in his six starts so far in 2025. Mariota has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 1,359 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.