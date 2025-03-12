Daniel Jones can make up to $17.7 million in 2025

Quarterback Daniel Jones opted for the Colts over the Vikings. It wasn’t about the money. Because the money is not great.

The one-year, $14 million base deal ties $850,000 of the package to per-game roster bonuses. Only $13.15 million is guaranteed.

But there’s upside. Jones can earn up to $3.7 million in incentives, based on playing time, wins, and whether the Colts make it to the playoffs.

It’s still not a massive deal. If he wins the starting job, he’ll be the lowest paid NFL starter on a non-rookie contract. And, if he plays well, Jones will set himself up for a much better contract in 2026.

Anthony Richardson will have something to say about whether Jones starts. If the veteran’s arrival sparks Richardson to address his flaws and throw himself fully into football, Jones might end up sitting and watching.