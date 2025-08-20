Daniel Jones “Excited for the opportunity . . . We have a good football team”

When Daniel Jones learned he won the Colts’ quarterback competition, he took it as inspiration to keep working.

“Obviously, I was excited. Excited for the opportunity. As a competitor you want to be on the field, and that’s why you work,” Jones said. “I think we have a good football team.”

Jones said he thinks he got the job because he showed Colts coach Shane Steichen that he’s consistent in his leadership of the offense.

“My mindset was just to be as consistent as I could every day,” Jones said. “I’ve tried to keep that my focus and it will stay my focus going forward.”

Now that he’s the starter, Jones said he won’t change.

“My approach, my preparation, all that stuff stays the same,” Jones said. “I’m fired up. I’m excited. I think we’ve put in a lot of good work and made a lot of progress.”

One thing the Colts need to see change is Jones’ play, compared to last year with the Giants, when he was benched and then released. Jones said he believes he’s a better player and will continue to be a better player.

“I’m growing and developing as a player constantly,” Jones said. “I’m prepared and will continue to work hard to prepare.”

Now his job is to prepare to start against the Dolphins in Week One.