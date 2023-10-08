Daniel Jones has neck soreness, will have MRI

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins with a neck injury, but he was able to speak to reporters after the game.

Jones said his neck is sore and that he had X-rays done at the stadium. He will also have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Jones had a season-ending neck injury in 2021, which he referenced on Sunday by saying that he’s dealt with similar issues in the past.

The quarterback’s final play was a sack by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel. It was the sixth Dolphins sack of the day and the 24th that Jones has taken in the first five weeks of the season.

Whether he or Tyrod Taylor is at quarterback in Buffalo next week, the protection needs to improve if the Giants are going to see their record improve.