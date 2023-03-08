Daniel Jones: I think we did what’s best for me and the Giants

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones: I think we did what’s best for me and the Giants

  
Published March 8, 2023 06:18 AM
nbc_pft_jonesdeal_230308
March 8, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Daniel Jones’ reported four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants and how that limits Saquon Barkley’s options.

The Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones took contract talks all the way down to the wire on Tuesday, but they were able to get to an agreement on a four-year deal just before the deadline to use the franchise tag.

Jones is now tied to the Giants for four years and his agreement opened up the tag for running back Saquon Barkley, which was one of the topics of conversation at a Wednesday press conference to discuss the deal. Jones said Barkley “means a ton to me as a teammate and as a friend and he means a ton to us as a player,” which is why he views the ultimate agreeement with the team as accomplishing all the goals he had in the negotiation process.
“In a situation like this, you’re trying to do what’s best for you and your family while also balancing being part of a team and understanding the goals and the vision we have as a team,” Jones said, via SNY. “That was certainly important to me throughout the deal. I think we found a way to do both those things and to do it the right way for both sides. That was certainly important to me.”

Barkley may have preferred a different outcome than the franchise tag, but the door to a longer deal with the Giants will remain open until July and getting something done there would make for even more smiles in the team’s backfield.