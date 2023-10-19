Daniel Jones limited in practice again, Evan Neal gets back on the field

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ status was unchanged at practice on Thursday, but one of the team’s offensive linemen took a step in the right direction.

Right tackle Evan Neal joined Jones as a limited participant. Neal was out of practice with an ankle injury on Wednesday.

Jones was able to throw and do other work, but he has still not been cleared for contact. That leaves him on track to miss his second straight game with a neck injury.

Tackle Matt Peart (shoulder), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) remained out of practice. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (left knee), and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) were listed as limited participants.