Daniel Jones named one of five captains for the Colts

The Colts took their time before naming Daniel Jones their starting quarterback this summer, but they’re making it clear that they believe that choice cements him as a team leader in his first season with the team.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced on Thursday that Jones is one of five captains for the Colts for the 2025 season.

The starting quarterback being a captain is no surprise and naming Jones one provides further support for the idea that they would like to see him hold onto the job for the entire season. That was also the case when Anthony Richardson was named a captain in 2024, of course, and the coming weeks will determine if the team has made a winning choice for their offense.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, cornerback Kenny Moore, and guard Quenton Nelson are the other Colts captains this season.