Daniel Jones on Brian Daboll tablet toss: We’re all frustrated, that’s part of it

One of the images that best captured the night the Giants had in their 24-3 loss to the Seahawks was head coach Brian Daboll pointing something out to quarterback Daniel Jones and then tossing the device down on the bench next to Jones.

The interaction came after Jones threw a 97-yard pick-six on a play when he didn’t throw to an open Darren Waller in the end zone. On Wednesday, Jones said he did not feel shown up by a clip that went viral on Monday night and has no objections to that kind of coaching because he understood where Daboll’s upset was coming from on a difficult night for the Giants offense.

“I mean, we were all frustrated. Just a costly mistake. I can’t afford to do that. We were all frustrated and that’s part of it,” Jones said, via a transcript from the team.

Miami’s not an ideal place for the Giants to try for a rebound, but they’ll need one to keep frustrations about a dreadful start from boiling over in an even bigger way.