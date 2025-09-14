 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Daniel Jones rushing TD gives Colts 13-7 lead over Broncos

  
Published September 14, 2025 04:54 PM

Daniel Jones has put in another touchdown on the ground.

Jones used a QB sneak to score his third rushing touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, giving the Colts a 13-7 lead.

Indianapolis had made it into scoring territory with a 43-yard swing pass from Jones to Jonathan Taylor on third-and-2.

The Colts’ offense just won’t stop scoring, having tallied two field goals and a TD in its first three possessions. Jones is 7-of-12 for 139 yards so far while Taylor has rushed for 26 yards on six carries.

Bo Nix threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims midway through the first quarter to put the Broncos on the board.