Daniel Jones rushing TD gives Colts 13-7 lead over Broncos

Daniel Jones has put in another touchdown on the ground.

Jones used a QB sneak to score his third rushing touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, giving the Colts a 13-7 lead.

Indianapolis had made it into scoring territory with a 43-yard swing pass from Jones to Jonathan Taylor on third-and-2.

The Colts’ offense just won’t stop scoring, having tallied two field goals and a TD in its first three possessions. Jones is 7-of-12 for 139 yards so far while Taylor has rushed for 26 yards on six carries.

Bo Nix threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims midway through the first quarter to put the Broncos on the board.