Daniel Jones took 10 sacks on Monday night, most in an NFL game in five years

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took 10 sacks on Monday night, the most a quarterback had endured in one game in five years.

The last time a quarterback got sacked 10 times in a game was in 2018, when Matthew Stafford was taken down 10 times. The NFL record is 12 sacks in a game, a record shared by Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon and Bert Jones.

Sacks have been a major problem for Jones this season. He’s been sacked on 14.4 percent of his dropbacks, by far the worst rate of his career. With 22 sacks through four games, he’s on pace to get sacked a whopping 94 times in a 17-game season, which would be an NFL record — if Jones could last 17 games while getting sacked that often.

The Giants believed Jones was their franchise quarterback when they signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract in March. That contract calls for Jones to receive a guaranteed base salary of $35.5 million in 2024, and to count $47.1 million against the Giants’ salary cap next year. Which means the Giants are stuck with Jones, and they’d better figure out what’s going wrong, and why he can’t avoid the pass rush.