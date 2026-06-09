Daniel Jones won’t do 11-on-11 work at minicamp

One of the final steps of Colts quarterback Daniel Jones’s return from a torn Achilles will have to wait until training camp.

Jones will not do any 11-on-11 work during this week’s mandatory minicamp. Jones moved up to 7-on-7 drills earlier in the offseason program and said on Tuesday that he asked to move up to full team work, but the Colts will opt to wait for camp to move forward on that front. Jones also gave a snapshot of where he feels he stands on the path back toward full strength.

“I think I’m closer,” Jones said. “I think there’s still work to be done. I wouldn’t say I’m all the way there at this point. I feel good about where I am and where the rehab’s taken me to this point. Still work to do and still got to make some progress, but I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

While Jones will be waiting to move up to 11-on-11 work, a couple of other Colts will be waiting to do any on-field work at all. Wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) won’t practice this week, and head coach Shane Steichen said that the plan is to get both players on the field when the team reports to training camp this summer.