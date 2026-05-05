Dante Fowler to sign with Seahawks

The Seahawks are making a veteran addition to their defense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will be signing edge rusher Dante Fowler. It is a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for Fowler in Seattle.

Fowler has been on the Seahawks’ radar for a while. He visited with the team ahead of the draft and played for Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde when Durde was an assistant in Atlanta and Dallas.

Fowler was with Durde in Dallas in 2022 and 2023 and he returned to the Cowboys for the 2025 season. He had 15 tackles and three sacks while appearing in every game last season and has 294 tackles, 58.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, an interception and five fumble recoveries during a career that has also featured stops with the Commanders, Rams, and Jaguars.